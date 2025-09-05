Left Menu

Anurag Kashyap says new movie ‘Nishaanchi’ is not another ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-09-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 18:19 IST
Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap has said that his upcoming film ''Nishaanchi'' is different from his cult classic ''Gangs of Wasseypur'' movie as he stressed that while the 2012 crime saga was inspired by stories he heard, his latest draws directly from his own life and upbringing in Kanpur and Lucknow.

The trailer of ''Nishaanchi'' was unveiled earlier this week and since then, social media has been abuzz with comparisons to ''Gangs of Wasseypur'', which became popular for its gritty portrayal of gang rivalries spanning generations.

''Nishaanchi'' follows the intertwined lives of twin brothers Babloo and Dabloo, set against the backdrop of the Hindi heartland. It stars debutant Aaishvary Thackray in a double role along with Vedika Pinto, Monika Panwar, Kumud Mishra, and Mohd. Zeeshan Ayyub. Kashyap, however, dismissed the parallels. "Back when I made Wasseypur, I was in the storytelling zone of Mehboob Khan and K Asif. Suddenly due to word of mouth, 'Wasseypur' became a cult. Everywhere I went, people were shouting, 'Wasseypur 3, Wasseypur 3!' ''But 'Wasseypur' is not the whole of North India, and 'Nishaanchi' is as different from 'Wasseypur' as Kanpur is 840 kms apart from Lucknow," the director said in a statement.

Kashyap, also known for movies such as ''Black Friday'', ''Dev D'', ''Gulaal'' and ''Mukkabaaz'', said the story of ''Nishaanchi'' came from ''within me''.

''... From the world I grew up in: Kanpur and Lucknow. Wasseypur, by contrast, is a story I heard through someone else. 'Nishaanchi' brings to life my own memories, humour, quirks, language, and music: all inbuilt in me. It's fictional, but it's driven by the joy of language, the joy of people, and the very attitude of that place," he added.

Backed by Jar Pictures in association with Flip Films, ''Nishaanchi'' is written by Kashyap, Prasoon Mishra and Ranjan Chandel. Produced by Ajay Rai and Ranjan Singh, the movie is set for a nationwide release on September 19.

