The Toronto International Film Festival launched its 50th edition by celebrating an iconic figure in Canadian comedy, John Candy, with the premiere of a documentary titled 'John Candy: I Like Me.'

Prime Minister Mark Carney was among the audience, appreciating a film that captures both the comedic genius and human struggles of the beloved actor, known for his roles in 'Second City Television' and major Hollywood hits. The festival arrives at a moment of increased Canadian patriotism, partly spurred by political tensions with the U.S.

Directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Ryan Reynolds, the film not only highlights Candy's contributions to comedy but also delves into personal issues like fatphobia and anxiety disorder, impacting his life and career. Featuring stories from peers like Catherine O'Hara and Eugene Levy, the documentary will be available on Prime Video in October.