Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over National Emblem Engraving at Hazratbal Shrine

Engraving of the national emblem on the renovation plaque at Hazratbal Shrine has ignited controversy. Locals and political figures argue that figures at Muslim religious sites contradict Islamic monotheism. Criticism centers on the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board's decision to include the emblem, with reactions intensifying after the plaque's unveiling.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 05-09-2025 19:34 IST | Created: 05-09-2025 19:34 IST
Controversy Erupts Over National Emblem Engraving at Hazratbal Shrine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The recent renovation of the Hazratbal Shrine has stirred up controversy as the national emblem engraved on its plaque has clashed with local religious sentiments. Devotees and political leaders argue that incorporating such figures into Muslim religious sites conflicts with the Islamic belief in monotheism.

Devotees visiting the shrine, which houses a relic of Prophet Mohammad, sharply criticized the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board for its decision to inscribe the Ashoka Emblem on the sacred site's inauguration stone. The shrine's redevelopment was recently inaugurated by Waqf Chairperson Darakshan Andrabi.

The national emblem's inclusion has drawn widespread criticism, with many viewing it as a disregard for local religious sentiments. Criticism erupted from various circles, with Tanvir Sadiq, National Conference chief spokesperson, and Zadibal MLA, highlighting that Islam forbids idol worship. The controversy reached a boiling point when the inauguration plaque was removed by protestors.

TRENDING

1
Zelenskiy Resolute Amid Energy Disruptions: Ukraine's Stance on Russian Attacks

Zelenskiy Resolute Amid Energy Disruptions: Ukraine's Stance on Russian Atta...

 Global
2
BRICS to Tackle Trade Tensions: Virtual Summit by Brazil

BRICS to Tackle Trade Tensions: Virtual Summit by Brazil

 India
3
CM Bhupendra Patel's 'Prerna Samvad' Celebrates Educators' Impact on Teachers' Day

CM Bhupendra Patel's 'Prerna Samvad' Celebrates Educators' Impact on Teacher...

 India
4
Pakistan Calls for Full Adherence to Indus Water Treaty Amidst Diplomatic Tensions

Pakistan Calls for Full Adherence to Indus Water Treaty Amidst Diplomatic Te...

 Pakistan

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025