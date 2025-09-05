Controversy Erupts Over National Emblem Engraving at Hazratbal Shrine

The recent renovation of the Hazratbal Shrine has stirred up controversy as the national emblem engraved on its plaque has clashed with local religious sentiments. Devotees and political leaders argue that incorporating such figures into Muslim religious sites conflicts with the Islamic belief in monotheism.

Devotees visiting the shrine, which houses a relic of Prophet Mohammad, sharply criticized the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board for its decision to inscribe the Ashoka Emblem on the sacred site's inauguration stone. The shrine's redevelopment was recently inaugurated by Waqf Chairperson Darakshan Andrabi.

The national emblem's inclusion has drawn widespread criticism, with many viewing it as a disregard for local religious sentiments. Criticism erupted from various circles, with Tanvir Sadiq, National Conference chief spokesperson, and Zadibal MLA, highlighting that Islam forbids idol worship. The controversy reached a boiling point when the inauguration plaque was removed by protestors.