Jasprit Bumrah's Baby Turns Two: A Celebration in Pictures

On Friday, cricketer Jasprit Bumrah and sports presenter Sanjana Ganesan celebrated the second birthday of their son, Angad. Sanjana marked the occasion with a series of charming pictures posted on Instagram, lovingly referring to her son as 'the apple of our eyes' and their 'superhero.'

Jasprit Bumrah, who reshared the touching post on his Instagram Story, and Sanjana welcomed their son, Angad Jasprit Bumrah, on September 4, 2023. The couple frequently delights their social media audience with endearing snapshots of Angad.

In professional news, Jasprit Bumrah is preparing for the Asia Cup 2025. Team India's journey for regional dominance will begin on September 10 against the UAE. They are set for a high-stakes match against Pakistan on September 14, followed by another clash with the UAE on September 19. Afterwards, the super four stage commences from September 20.

(With inputs from agencies.)