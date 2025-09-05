Laughter and Legacy: Toronto International Film Festival Celebrates John Candy

At the Toronto International Film Festival, Canadian patriotism was on display as the event kicked off its 50th edition with a tribute to beloved comedian John Candy. The world premiere of 'John Candy: I Like Me' had audiences laughing and crying as they reminisced about his legendary performances and learned of his personal battles.

The documentary, directed by Colin Hanks and produced by Ryan Reynolds, highlights Candy's classic roles from 'Second City Television' and films like 'Splash' and 'Planes, Trains, and Automobiles.' It also sheds light on the comedian's struggles with fatphobia and anxiety disorder, revealing the complexities behind his public persona.

Prime Minister Mark Carney attended the premiere, emphasizing the importance of Canadian culture amid external pressures. The film includes stories from Candy's co-stars and offers a heartfelt look at the late comedian's life. The documentary is set to stream on Prime Video in October, celebrating both Candy's legacy and Canadian talent.