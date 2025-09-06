Pope Leo XIV Champions Green Initiatives with New Vatican Eco-Center

Pope Leo XIV took steps toward ecological stewardship by launching Borgo Laudato Si at Castel Gandolfo, turning Vatican teachings into practice.

The newly opened center combines sustainable agriculture, education, and spirituality. It aims to serve as an ecological model, featuring energy-efficient systems and a vocational school for vulnerable populations.

In alignment with Pope Francis' 2015 encyclical, the initiative emphasizes creation care as a moral duty linked to human dignity and justice, introducing eco-friendly practices like smart irrigation and zero waste systems.

