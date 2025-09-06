Left Menu

Pope Leo XIV Champions Green Initiatives with New Vatican Eco-Center

Pope Leo XIV inaugurated Borgo Laudato Si, a Vatican project embodying Pope Francis' environmental teachings. Located at Castel Gandolfo, it focuses on sustainable farming, education, and spirituality. The initiative includes a vocational school for vulnerable populations, showcasing ecological stewardship and renewable practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 06-09-2025 01:50 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 01:50 IST
Pope Leo XIV Champions Green Initiatives with New Vatican Eco-Center
Pope Leo XIV
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Leo XIV took steps toward ecological stewardship by launching Borgo Laudato Si at Castel Gandolfo, turning Vatican teachings into practice.

The newly opened center combines sustainable agriculture, education, and spirituality. It aims to serve as an ecological model, featuring energy-efficient systems and a vocational school for vulnerable populations.

In alignment with Pope Francis' 2015 encyclical, the initiative emphasizes creation care as a moral duty linked to human dignity and justice, introducing eco-friendly practices like smart irrigation and zero waste systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Attorneys General Express Deep Concerns Over AI Chatbot Safety

Attorneys General Express Deep Concerns Over AI Chatbot Safety

 United States
2
Fast-Tracking Federal Reserve Nominations: Senate Rules Shake-Up

Fast-Tracking Federal Reserve Nominations: Senate Rules Shake-Up

 Global
3
Power Play in NYC: High-Stakes Mayoral Race Heats Up

Power Play in NYC: High-Stakes Mayoral Race Heats Up

 Global
4
Teargas and Tensions: Serbian Protests Demand Change

Teargas and Tensions: Serbian Protests Demand Change

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025