Taylor Townsend's Playful U.S. Open Finale

Taylor Townsend brought the spirit of fun to her last news conference at the U.S. Open with a signature Honey Deuce cocktail. Despite losing in the women's doubles final, Townsend expressed her enjoyment of the tournament and humorously suggested using the second-place plate for a charcuterie board.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 06-09-2025 09:23 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 09:23 IST
Taylor Townsend, known for her vibrant personality, added a unique twist to her final U.S. Open press conference by bringing along a Honey Deuce cocktail.

Despite her loss in the women's doubles final alongside partner Katerina Siniakova, Townsend stayed upbeat, reflecting positively on the tournament's experience.

The player humorously noted she'd use the runner-up platter as a charcuterie board, maintaining her optimistic outlook even in defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

