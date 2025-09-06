Taylor Townsend's Playful U.S. Open Finale

Taylor Townsend, known for her vibrant personality, added a unique twist to her final U.S. Open press conference by bringing along a Honey Deuce cocktail.

Despite her loss in the women's doubles final alongside partner Katerina Siniakova, Townsend stayed upbeat, reflecting positively on the tournament's experience.

The player humorously noted she'd use the runner-up platter as a charcuterie board, maintaining her optimistic outlook even in defeat.

(With inputs from agencies.)