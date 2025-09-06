Bruce Willis: Love Triumphs Amid FTD Battle

Bruce Willis, renowned for his role in Die Hard, faces a new chapter in life, battling frontotemporal dementia (FTD), which has impacted his connections with loved ones. Despite his condition, his wife, Emma Heming Willis, shares that their love has only grown stronger.

Willis, who received his FTD diagnosis in November 2022, began displaying symptoms long before. Known for being a jovial father and dedicated husband, he has experienced increasing language challenges, including a resurgence of a childhood stutter.

Emma explained to PEOPLE that Bruce's variant of dementia, called primary progressive aphasia (PPA), specifically affects speech. Despite this, Emma finds that Bruce still communicates deeply. Their bond has intensified on a 'cellular level,' and she treasures each moment shared in the present.

(With inputs from agencies.)