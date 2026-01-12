Tragic Double Death in Koovappally: Murder-Suicide Shocks Community
In Koovappally, a 29-year-old man allegedly murdered a woman before committing suicide. The victims were identified as Sherly Mathew and Job Zacharia. Authorities suspect personal and financial disputes between the two. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.
A harrowing incident unfolded in Koovappally as a 29-year-old man allegedly murdered a woman before taking his life at her residence, police revealed on Monday.
The victims were identified as Sherly Mathew (40), a local resident, and Job Zacharia from Thazathangadi. Authorities discovered Mathew's body in a bedroom amid a pool of blood, while Zacharia was found hanging from the staircase.
Preliminary investigations point to personal issues and financial transactions between the two. The police have filed a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation, with bodies set to be released to family post-autopsy.
