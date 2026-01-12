Tragic Double Death in Koovappally: Murder-Suicide Shocks Community

A harrowing incident unfolded in Koovappally as a 29-year-old man allegedly murdered a woman before taking his life at her residence, police revealed on Monday.

The victims were identified as Sherly Mathew (40), a local resident, and Job Zacharia from Thazathangadi. Authorities discovered Mathew's body in a bedroom amid a pool of blood, while Zacharia was found hanging from the staircase.

Preliminary investigations point to personal issues and financial transactions between the two. The police have filed a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation, with bodies set to be released to family post-autopsy.

(With inputs from agencies.)