Tragic Double Death in Koovappally: Murder-Suicide Shocks Community

In Koovappally, a 29-year-old man allegedly murdered a woman before committing suicide. The victims were identified as Sherly Mathew and Job Zacharia. Authorities suspect personal and financial disputes between the two. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 12-01-2026 12:48 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 12:48 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A harrowing incident unfolded in Koovappally as a 29-year-old man allegedly murdered a woman before taking his life at her residence, police revealed on Monday.

The victims were identified as Sherly Mathew (40), a local resident, and Job Zacharia from Thazathangadi. Authorities discovered Mathew's body in a bedroom amid a pool of blood, while Zacharia was found hanging from the staircase.

Preliminary investigations point to personal issues and financial transactions between the two. The police have filed a case of unnatural death and initiated an investigation, with bodies set to be released to family post-autopsy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

