Left Menu

Mumbai Resonates with Ganesh Visarjan Celebrations Amid Rain

Mumbai's streets were alive with 'dhol-tasha' beats as devotees braved rain for Ganesh idols' immersion on Anant Chaturdashi, the Ganpati festival's last day. Colorful processions filled with song, dance, and 'rangolis' marked the occasion, with the iconic Lalbaugcha Raja's journey still awaited as preparations continued.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-09-2025 10:25 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 10:25 IST
Mumbai Resonates with Ganesh Visarjan Celebrations Amid Rain
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Despite the rains, the streets of Mumbai echoed with the rhythmic beats of 'dhol-tasha' as devotees gathered for the immersion processions of Ganesh idols on Anant Chaturdashi, marking the last day of the ten-day Ganpati festival.

The city's roads teemed with celebrants as beautifully adorned idols of Lord Ganesh embarked on their final journey amid vibrant 'rangolis' and sporadic showers.

In central Mumbai's Lalbaug, renowned for its grand Ganapati mandals, processions of Tejukaya and Ganesh Gully idols commenced, leading to an eagerly anticipated spectacle that draws thousands to witness the grandeur of the processions.

TRENDING

1
Adani Power Teams Up with Bhutan for Major Hydroelectric Venture

Adani Power Teams Up with Bhutan for Major Hydroelectric Venture

 India
2
Mizoram's Opposition Against Forest Act Sparks Controversy

Mizoram's Opposition Against Forest Act Sparks Controversy

 India
3
Burying the Truth: Iran's Cemetery Controversy

Burying the Truth: Iran's Cemetery Controversy

 United Arab Emirates
4
West Bengal Prepares for Key Election Meeting: Inside the Strategy Sessions

West Bengal Prepares for Key Election Meeting: Inside the Strategy Sessions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025