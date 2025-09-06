Mumbai Resonates with Ganesh Visarjan Celebrations Amid Rain

Despite the rains, the streets of Mumbai echoed with the rhythmic beats of 'dhol-tasha' as devotees gathered for the immersion processions of Ganesh idols on Anant Chaturdashi, marking the last day of the ten-day Ganpati festival.

The city's roads teemed with celebrants as beautifully adorned idols of Lord Ganesh embarked on their final journey amid vibrant 'rangolis' and sporadic showers.

In central Mumbai's Lalbaug, renowned for its grand Ganapati mandals, processions of Tejukaya and Ganesh Gully idols commenced, leading to an eagerly anticipated spectacle that draws thousands to witness the grandeur of the processions.