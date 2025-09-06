Left Menu

Djimon Hounsou Joins Star-Studded 'Highlander' Reboot

Actor Djimon Hounsou will join the cast of the 'Highlander' reboot starring Henry Cavill. Hounsou will play an immortal warrior from Africa, while Cavill takes on the role of MacLeod. Directed by Chad Stahelski, the film promises to bring a fresh take to the 1986 classic.

Djimon Hounsou, known for standout performances in films like 'Gladiator' and 'Blood Diamond', has joined the cast of the new 'Highlander' reboot. The movie, led by Henry Cavill, will feature Hounsou as an immortal warrior from Africa, adding an intriguing layer to the story.

The new adaptation of 'Highlander', featuring Henry Cavill as the iconic MacLeod, is directed by Chad Stahelski, famed for his work on 'John Wick'. The film also sees Russell Crowe as Ramirez and Dave Bautista as the formidable Kurgen, promising a powerhouse of talent.

Produced under Amazon MGM's United Artists, the adaptation revitalizes the 1986 cult classic. It aims to capture the essence of the original, where immortals battle across centuries until only one remains. Scott Stuber, Nick Nesbitt, and Neal H Moritz are among the producers eager to bring a fresh perspective to this timeless narrative.

