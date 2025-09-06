Djimon Hounsou Joins Star-Studded 'Highlander' Reboot

Djimon Hounsou, known for standout performances in films like 'Gladiator' and 'Blood Diamond', has joined the cast of the new 'Highlander' reboot. The movie, led by Henry Cavill, will feature Hounsou as an immortal warrior from Africa, adding an intriguing layer to the story.

The new adaptation of 'Highlander', featuring Henry Cavill as the iconic MacLeod, is directed by Chad Stahelski, famed for his work on 'John Wick'. The film also sees Russell Crowe as Ramirez and Dave Bautista as the formidable Kurgen, promising a powerhouse of talent.

Produced under Amazon MGM's United Artists, the adaptation revitalizes the 1986 cult classic. It aims to capture the essence of the original, where immortals battle across centuries until only one remains. Scott Stuber, Nick Nesbitt, and Neal H Moritz are among the producers eager to bring a fresh perspective to this timeless narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)