Imperial Treasures Auction: A Celebration of Global Artistry and Timeless Design

AstaGuru, a prominent online auction house in India, is set to host its much-anticipated 'Imperial Treasures' auction on September 10-11, 2025. This event promises to offer an array of exquisite collectibles, including Asian ceramics, Anglo-Indian furniture, and rare European artifacts dating back to the 19th and 20th centuries.

The meticulously curated catalog presents unique opportunities for collectors to acquire vintage and rare pieces. Highlights include a custom-made English tea service once gifted by the Crown of England, and an impressive crystal chandelier by prestigious maker Osler. These treasures are expected to fetch significant prices, drawing attention from enthusiasts worldwide.

AstaGuru continues to cement its reputation as a leading platform for rare art and luxury collectibles. With a commitment to preserving cultural heritage and promoting craftsmanship, the auction house connects global audiences, offering a seamless experience for collectors to purchase and consign exceptional artifacts.