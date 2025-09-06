Left Menu

'Moses the Black': A Modern Tale of Repentance

The upcoming drama film 'Moses the Black', written and directed by Yelena Popovic, features actors Corey Hendrix and Ahmad Ferguson. The film, set in modern-day Chicago, draws inspiration from the story of the fifth-century saint, focusing on a gangster's journey towards repentance.

Los Angeles | Updated: 06-09-2025 11:51 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 11:51 IST
Actors Corey Hendrix from 'The Bear' and Ahmad Ferguson of 'The Chi' are set to join the cast of the drama film 'Moses the Black'.

Directed by Yelena Popovic, the film's ensemble includes Omar Epps, Wiz Khalifa, Quavo, and Chukwudi Iwuji. The story, based in contemporary Chicago, follows a gangster's quest for redemption, inspired by the tale of the fifth-century saint Moses the Black.

Filming kicks off next week, with Epps portraying Malik, a gang leader, and Khalifa as 2wo-3ree, Malik's volatile second-in-command. Iwuji takes on the role of St. Moses the Black. The plot intertwines the gritty realities of urban life with timeless themes of remorse and reconciliation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

