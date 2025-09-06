'Moses the Black': A Modern Tale of Repentance

Actors Corey Hendrix from 'The Bear' and Ahmad Ferguson of 'The Chi' are set to join the cast of the drama film 'Moses the Black'.

Directed by Yelena Popovic, the film's ensemble includes Omar Epps, Wiz Khalifa, Quavo, and Chukwudi Iwuji. The story, based in contemporary Chicago, follows a gangster's quest for redemption, inspired by the tale of the fifth-century saint Moses the Black.

Filming kicks off next week, with Epps portraying Malik, a gang leader, and Khalifa as 2wo-3ree, Malik's volatile second-in-command. Iwuji takes on the role of St. Moses the Black. The plot intertwines the gritty realities of urban life with timeless themes of remorse and reconciliation.

