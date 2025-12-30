Iran's Resilient Retort to Trump’s Strike Warning

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has issued a stern warning, proclaiming that any acts of aggression against Iran will be met with significant retaliation. His remarks come in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's Monday comments.

President Trump cautioned that the United States is prepared to support another major strike should Iran resume its ballistic missile or nuclear weapons development programs.

The exchange highlights heightened tensions as both nations navigate complex geopolitical dynamics. With nuclear advancements at the forefront, the international community watches closely for any developments that could shift the current state of affairs.