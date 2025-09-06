Anusha Srinivasan Iyer: The Soul Strategist Crafting Lasting Legacies

Anusha Srinivasan Iyer distinguishes herself in the PR industry, blending strategy with empathy as the founder of Naarad PR & Image Strategists, recognized widely for sculpting enduring reputations. Her agency excels across sectors from Bollywood to social causes, reinforcing her authenticity-driven prestige in the field.

Beyond guiding high-profile campaigns, Iyer plays a pivotal educational role. As Chief Mentor at the Indian Institute of Creative Skills and a Governing Council Member of the Media & Entertainment Skills Council, her teachings in media impacts are rooted in creativity and integrity, empowering emerging storytellers.

Iyer's influence extends into philanthropy, where her actions speak volumes. Through initiatives like the Make Earth Green Again Mega Foundation and Pawsitive Farm Sanctuary, she marries strategy with stewardship. A filmmaker and journalist herself, she contributes cultural insight globally, nurturing dreams and integrity in media.

(With inputs from agencies.)