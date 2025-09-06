Ananya Panday Celebrates Milestones in Acting Journey

Bollywood's rising star, Ananya Panday, celebrated the one-year anniversary of the Prime Video comedy-drama series 'Call Me Bae.' With fans eagerly awaiting the show's second season, Panday shared her gratitude for the positive reception.

The series, which debuted on September 6, 2024, has sparked enough viewer enthusiasm to secure its continuation. Ananya played the role of Bella Chowdhary in the Ishita Moitra-created and Colin D'Cunha-directed series. Shared on her Instagram, Panday expressed excitement to reprise her role, describing her character as 'the best girl.'

Beyond 'Call Me Bae,' Panday has wrapped shooting for the upcoming film 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri,' releasing February 13, 2026. Under the helm of director Sameer Vidwans and production by Dharma Productions, the film stars Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in crucial roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)