Left Menu

Ananya Panday Celebrates Milestones in Acting Journey

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday marked the first anniversary of the comedy-drama series 'Call Me Bae' on Prime Video and announced the show's second season. After wrapping up her film 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri', directed by Sameer Vidwans and set to release in February 2026, Panday celebrated online with her fans.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 12:56 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 12:56 IST
Ananya Panday Celebrates Milestones in Acting Journey
Ananya Panday
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood's rising star, Ananya Panday, celebrated the one-year anniversary of the Prime Video comedy-drama series 'Call Me Bae.' With fans eagerly awaiting the show's second season, Panday shared her gratitude for the positive reception.

The series, which debuted on September 6, 2024, has sparked enough viewer enthusiasm to secure its continuation. Ananya played the role of Bella Chowdhary in the Ishita Moitra-created and Colin D'Cunha-directed series. Shared on her Instagram, Panday expressed excitement to reprise her role, describing her character as 'the best girl.'

Beyond 'Call Me Bae,' Panday has wrapped shooting for the upcoming film 'Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri,' releasing February 13, 2026. Under the helm of director Sameer Vidwans and production by Dharma Productions, the film stars Jackie Shroff and Neena Gupta in crucial roles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala State Election Commission Warns Against Fake News

Kerala State Election Commission Warns Against Fake News

 India
2
Trump's Top Contenders for Federal Reserve Chair:

Trump's Top Contenders for Federal Reserve Chair:

 Global
3
Standoff in Lambhua: Notorious Criminals Captured After Dramatic Encounter

Standoff in Lambhua: Notorious Criminals Captured After Dramatic Encounter

 India
4
Court Upholds Mother's Status, Dismisses DNA Test Demand in Partition Case

Court Upholds Mother's Status, Dismisses DNA Test Demand in Partition Case

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ChatGPT’s expanding horizons demand transparency and human oversight

Generativity, coordination, sustaining: The three pillars of true AI identified

FinTech fuels banking growth across developing Asia

Industry 4.0 boosts supply chain resilience: Agility delivers, over-adaptation hurts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025