Dhamaal 4: All Set to Deliver Cinematic Madness in 2026

The fourth film in the 'Dhamaal' series has finished shooting, featuring prominent actors like Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh. Directed by Indra Kumar, 'Dhamaal 4' aims to deliver hilarious entertainment with its ensemble cast. Scheduled for an Eid 2026 release, the film promises to capture audiences with its comedic flair.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-09-2025 13:23 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 13:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The much-anticipated fourth installment of the 'Dhamaal' series has concluded its filming, according to an announcement made by the makers on Saturday.

Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi are reprising their roles under the direction of Indra Kumar, driving excitement to new heights.

Production house T-Series confirmed the wrap via an Instagram post featuring the star-studded cast. The post was warmly received, with Devgn noting the film is bound to 'loot your heart soon' and is on course for an Eid 2026 release.

