Dhamaal 4: All Set to Deliver Cinematic Madness in 2026

The much-anticipated fourth installment of the 'Dhamaal' series has concluded its filming, according to an announcement made by the makers on Saturday.

Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, and Jaaved Jaaferi are reprising their roles under the direction of Indra Kumar, driving excitement to new heights.

Production house T-Series confirmed the wrap via an Instagram post featuring the star-studded cast. The post was warmly received, with Devgn noting the film is bound to 'loot your heart soon' and is on course for an Eid 2026 release.