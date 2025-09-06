Priceless Gold 'Kalash' Stolen During Jain Ceremony at Red Fort

In an audacious theft at the historic Red Fort, a 'kalash' made of 760 grams of gold and embedded with jewels was stolen during a Jain religious ceremony, officials reported on Saturday.

The stolen vessel, adorned with 150 grams of diamonds, rubies, and emeralds, disappeared on September 3 amid a crowded event, according to Sudhir Jain, a businessman and the item's owner.

Delhi Police have scrutinized CCTV footage revealing the presence of a suspect, who has been identified and is expected to be apprehended soon. The ongoing ceremony at the August 15 Park is set to continue until September 9.

