Priceless Gold 'Kalash' Stolen During Jain Ceremony at Red Fort
A gold 'kalash', weighing 760 grams and embedded with precious jewels, including 150 grams of diamonds and other gems, was stolen from a Jain religious ceremony at Red Fort's August 15 Park. Sudhir Jain, the complainant and owner of the kalash, reported the incident to police. Authorities are investigating using CCTV footage.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 14:31 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 14:31 IST
- India
In an audacious theft at the historic Red Fort, a 'kalash' made of 760 grams of gold and embedded with jewels was stolen during a Jain religious ceremony, officials reported on Saturday.
The stolen vessel, adorned with 150 grams of diamonds, rubies, and emeralds, disappeared on September 3 amid a crowded event, according to Sudhir Jain, a businessman and the item's owner.
Delhi Police have scrutinized CCTV footage revealing the presence of a suspect, who has been identified and is expected to be apprehended soon. The ongoing ceremony at the August 15 Park is set to continue until September 9.
