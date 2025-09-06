Baaghi 4 Roars at Box Office with Impressive Opening

'Baaghi 4', featuring Tiger Shroff and Sanjay Dutt, made a splash with a net box office collection of Rs 13.20 crore on its opening day, the filmmakers revealed on Saturday.

Directed by A Harsha, it's the first Hindi cinema project for the acclaimed Kannada filmmaker. The movie hit theatres nationwide on Friday, with producer Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment announcing the figures on social media.

Described as a thrilling continuation of the 'Baaghi' series, the film stars Shroff as Ronny, who spirals into chaos after surviving a train accident. It marks the introduction of Harnaaz Sandhu, alongside performances by Sonam Bajwa, Shreyas Talpade, and Saurabh Sachdeva.