Embark on a Transformative Journey at The Shoonyam Retreat

Sarovar Hotels has unveiled its new wellness initiative, The Shoonyam Retreat, in collaboration with renowned holistic health expert, Dr. Mickey Mehta. This exclusive campaign is based in the peaceful Marasa Sarovar Premiere, Bodhgaya, and partners with ANTAR, a digital wellness ecosystem mentored by Dr. Mehta.

The Shoonyam Retreat is a series of three, 3-night immersive wellness programmes set over the next four months. Featuring a mix of yoga, aqua yoga, guided meditation, and healing therapies, the retreat aims to offer guests a transformative experience rooted in ancient wisdom and modern well-being.

With a focus on individual transformation and self-discovery, Dr. Mehta invites guests to embrace change and evolution. The intimate sessions, each limited to 100 participants, offer personalized journeys complemented by Satvik meals and conversations with Buddhist monks. Bookings are open now, with discounts available for early and bulk registrations.