Left Menu

Mumbai's Ganpati Festival: Spirit Unshaken Amid Rains and Threats

The vibrant and culturally rich Ganpati festival in Mumbai remains undeterred despite bomb threats and showers. Devotees enthusiastically participated in idol immersions, cheers of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' echoing against a backdrop of music, dance, and colorful traditions. Law enforcement ensured security as festivities concluded without incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-09-2025 18:47 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 18:47 IST
Mumbai's Ganpati Festival: Spirit Unshaken Amid Rains and Threats
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Despite continuous rainfall and a bomb scare, the fervor of Ganpati festival in Mumbai remained undisturbed as enthusiastic devotees gathered along the streets to bid farewell to Lord Ganesh. Thousands came together as sounds of dhol-tasha resonated throughout the city alongside vibrant clouds of gulal.

By 3 pm, over 2,100 idols had been ceremoniously immersed across various water bodies in Mumbai as city dwellers navigated grand processions. Attendees lined roads, terraces, and rooftops to witness the cherished tradition, chanting earnest invocations for Ganesh's early return the following year.

Under heightened police surveillance due to a terror threat, the day proceeded without mishap. The Mumbai police deployed over 21,000 officers, maintaining peace amid festivities. The suspect behind the threat was quickly apprehended, ensuring the devotees' safety throughout Anant Chaturdashi.

TRENDING

1
Pranavi Urs Shines with Steady Start at Aramco Houston Championship

Pranavi Urs Shines with Steady Start at Aramco Houston Championship

 United States
2
Heroic Airlift: Indian Air Force Rescues Patients from Flood-Stricken Jammu & Kashmir

Heroic Airlift: Indian Air Force Rescues Patients from Flood-Stricken Jammu ...

 India
3
Land Reclamation Sparks Controversy in Sambhal District

Land Reclamation Sparks Controversy in Sambhal District

 India
4
Political Blame Game Intensifies Amidst Punjab Flood Crisis

Political Blame Game Intensifies Amidst Punjab Flood Crisis

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025