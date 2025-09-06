Mumbai's Ganpati Festival: Spirit Unshaken Amid Rains and Threats

Despite continuous rainfall and a bomb scare, the fervor of Ganpati festival in Mumbai remained undisturbed as enthusiastic devotees gathered along the streets to bid farewell to Lord Ganesh. Thousands came together as sounds of dhol-tasha resonated throughout the city alongside vibrant clouds of gulal.

By 3 pm, over 2,100 idols had been ceremoniously immersed across various water bodies in Mumbai as city dwellers navigated grand processions. Attendees lined roads, terraces, and rooftops to witness the cherished tradition, chanting earnest invocations for Ganesh's early return the following year.

Under heightened police surveillance due to a terror threat, the day proceeded without mishap. The Mumbai police deployed over 21,000 officers, maintaining peace amid festivities. The suspect behind the threat was quickly apprehended, ensuring the devotees' safety throughout Anant Chaturdashi.