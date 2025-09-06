Exploring Delhi's Artistic Legacy: The City as a Museum Festival

This weekend marked the launch of the 'The City as a Museum' art and heritage festival in Delhi's Qudsia Bagh, led by esteemed historian Swapna Liddle. This multi-disciplinary event aims to reimagine the capital city as a vibrant cultural map, showcasing its rich history and artistic evolution.

Organized by DAG and previously held annually in Kolkata since 2021, the festival's Delhi debut spans across numerous city sites, including iconic institutions, historic landmarks, and artists' havens, to explore the intertwined narratives of Delhi's art and architectural scenes. The core exhibit invites audiences to view the city's historical layers via paintings, prints, and photographs.

Esteemed figures such as Ashish Anand from DAG and a roster of respected artists will participate in discussions, walks, and performances exploring themes of memory and creative inquiry, celebrating both well-known and unsung heroes of modern Indian art, rounded off with immersive experiences and scholarly exchanges.