Exploring Delhi's Artistic Legacy: The City as a Museum Festival

The City as a Museum festival, debuting in Delhi, offers a comprehensive cultural exploration through exhibitions, walks, performances, and discussions at historical sites. Curated by Swapna Liddle, the event highlights Delhi's layered architectural heritage from the Sultanate to modern eras, and celebrates notable artists' contributions and cultural institutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-09-2025 19:00 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 19:00 IST
Exploring Delhi's Artistic Legacy: The City as a Museum Festival
This weekend marked the launch of the 'The City as a Museum' art and heritage festival in Delhi's Qudsia Bagh, led by esteemed historian Swapna Liddle. This multi-disciplinary event aims to reimagine the capital city as a vibrant cultural map, showcasing its rich history and artistic evolution.

Organized by DAG and previously held annually in Kolkata since 2021, the festival's Delhi debut spans across numerous city sites, including iconic institutions, historic landmarks, and artists' havens, to explore the intertwined narratives of Delhi's art and architectural scenes. The core exhibit invites audiences to view the city's historical layers via paintings, prints, and photographs.

Esteemed figures such as Ashish Anand from DAG and a roster of respected artists will participate in discussions, walks, and performances exploring themes of memory and creative inquiry, celebrating both well-known and unsung heroes of modern Indian art, rounded off with immersive experiences and scholarly exchanges.

