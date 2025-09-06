Explosive Thrills: David Mackenzie's 'Fuze' Premieres at Toronto Film Festival

In an audacious return to the silver screen, Scottish director David Mackenzie unveiled his latest film, 'Fuze,' at the Toronto International Film Festival. The high-stakes heist thriller, boasting a star-studded cast, caught the festival's attention with its premising storyline set against the backdrop of a wartime bomb evacuation in London.

As the explosive plot unravels, a gang capitalizes on the chaos to execute a daring bank robbery. Notable performances by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Theo James, and Sam Worthington offer unmatched thrill, with Worthington calling it a 91-minute adrenaline rush. As part of the cast, Gugu Mbatha-Raw prepared for her role by shadowing real police officers.

The film garnered enthusiastic applause during the premiere at Roy Thomson Hall, bolstering Mackenzie's reputation for crafting edge-of-your-seat narratives. The director hinted at a potential sequel, piquing the curiosity of attendees, although a wider release date remains pending.

(With inputs from agencies.)