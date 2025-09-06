Left Menu

Ashoka Emblem Controversy Sparks Uproar in J&K

A significant controversy erupted in Jammu and Kashmir following the vandalism of a plaque featuring the Ashoka emblem at Hazratbal shrine. Political parties accused Waqf Board chief Darakshan Andrabi of offending religious sentiments by installing the emblem in a mosque. The incident prompted calls for a criminal case against Andrabi and her removal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 06-09-2025 20:10 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 20:10 IST
Ashoka Emblem Controversy Sparks Uproar in J&K
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A significant controversy has ignited in Jammu and Kashmir after a plaque featuring the Ashoka emblem was vandalized at the Hazratbal shrine. Political parties have accused Waqf Board chief Darakshan Andrabi of offending religious sentiments by placing a national symbol within a mosque, sparking demands for her removal and criminal charges.

Amidst touring flood-affected areas, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized the Waqf Board for the 'mistake,' emphasizing that national emblems are designated for government, not religious use. The incident drew a mixed response, with parties like the NC, PDP, and CPI(M) condemning the emblem's presence in a mosque while the BJP decried the vandalism as an attempt to revive terrorism.

Abdullah further criticized the installation of the plaque, questioning its necessity and the motives behind its placement. The controversy intensified as Andrabi called for legal action against vandals, while Abdullah condemned her approach, asserting it exacerbated public sentiments rather than addressing the error.

TRENDING

1
Proactive Safety Measures Safeguard Larji Hydropower Project Amid Flood Challenges

Proactive Safety Measures Safeguard Larji Hydropower Project Amid Flood Chal...

 India
2
False Identity and Dowry Demands: Arrest in Uttarakhand's Matrimonial Fraud Case

False Identity and Dowry Demands: Arrest in Uttarakhand's Matrimonial Fraud ...

 India
3
Legal Action Over Gurugram's Waterlogged Woes

Legal Action Over Gurugram's Waterlogged Woes

 India
4
Defamation Clash: Political Battle Intensifies Over Dharmasthala Allegations

Defamation Clash: Political Battle Intensifies Over Dharmasthala Allegations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025