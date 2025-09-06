Ashoka Emblem Controversy Sparks Uproar in J&K

A significant controversy has ignited in Jammu and Kashmir after a plaque featuring the Ashoka emblem was vandalized at the Hazratbal shrine. Political parties have accused Waqf Board chief Darakshan Andrabi of offending religious sentiments by placing a national symbol within a mosque, sparking demands for her removal and criminal charges.

Amidst touring flood-affected areas, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah criticized the Waqf Board for the 'mistake,' emphasizing that national emblems are designated for government, not religious use. The incident drew a mixed response, with parties like the NC, PDP, and CPI(M) condemning the emblem's presence in a mosque while the BJP decried the vandalism as an attempt to revive terrorism.

Abdullah further criticized the installation of the plaque, questioning its necessity and the motives behind its placement. The controversy intensified as Andrabi called for legal action against vandals, while Abdullah condemned her approach, asserting it exacerbated public sentiments rather than addressing the error.