Controversial Arrest Sparks Tensions Over Religious Sentiments in Maharashtra

In Maharashtra's Amravati district, authorities on Wednesday detained a pastor from Kerala along with seven associates, including four women. They are accused of inflaming religious sentiments through alleged monetary inducements for conversion to Christianity.

The incident came to light following a complaint by local resident Lakshman Shede, who reported that a man dressed in white was preaching Christianity and offering financial incentives for conversion. The police intervened and arrested the group, who were later released on bail.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed grave concerns over these actions, criticizing the perceived targeting of minorities to stir division, akin to events previously seen in Jabalpur. The arrested individuals face charges under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

