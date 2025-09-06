Left Menu

Controversy Clouds Eid Celebrations at Hazratbal Mosque

The celebration of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi at Hazratbal Mosque was marred by controversy over a plaque featuring the national emblem. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah joined other devotees in prayers and urged for peace and unity. The plaque was later vandalized, leading to calls for action against Waqf Board Chairperson Darakshan Andrabi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 06-09-2025 23:56 IST | Created: 06-09-2025 23:56 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The sacred atmosphere of Hazratbal Mosque during Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi was overshadowed by a controversy involving a national emblem plaque. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah attended the prayers, seeking peace and unity for the region, amid heightened tensions surrounding the mosque's internal dispute.

The plaque's installation by the Jammu and Kashmir Waqf Board sparked outrage among devotees who felt that symbols in mosques contradict Islamic principles. The situation escalated when the plaque was vandalized post-Friday prayers, prompting police intervention.

Demands for accountability rose as political entities called for Board Chairperson Darakshan Andrabi's removal and legal action for allegedly offending religious beliefs. Amidst the turmoil, Abdullah emphasized adherence to the Prophet's teachings of unity and compassion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

