Jim Jarmusch's Surprise Golden Lion Victory at Venice

In a surprising turn, indie director Jim Jarmusch won the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival for 'Father Mother Sister Brother,' while 'The Voice of Hind Rajab' drew attention to the ongoing conflict in Gaza. The festival launched awards season, highlighting the intersection of cinema and current events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2025 00:55 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 00:55 IST
Jim Jarmusch's Surprise Golden Lion Victory at Venice
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Jim Jarmusch, a veteran indie filmmaker, clinched the Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival with his movie 'Father Mother Sister Brother,' which examines familial bonds across three different cities. While Jarmusch's contemplative film received accolades, 'The Voice of Hind Rajab' emerged as the festival's focal point, capturing the audience's attention with its dramatic account of a tragic event in Gaza.

The Venice Film Festival traditionally heralds the start of the awards season. This year's edition was no exception, spotlighting political themes alongside cinematic artistry. Notably, Toni Servillo won best actor for his role in 'La Grazia,' and Xin Zhilei earned the best actress award for her performance in 'The Sun Rises On Us All.'

As Jarmusch acknowledged during the festival, the cinematic community's engagement with current geopolitical issues remains crucial. 'The Voice of Hind Rajab,' directed by Kaouther Ben Hania, resonated with viewers, earning a record standing ovation and fueling conversations about justice and accountability. Meanwhile, notable Hollywood films like those by Kathryn Bigelow and Guillermo del Toro left without awards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New advances in finetuning propel multimodal AI toward real-world deployment

New ethical matrix exposes bias and accountability gaps in near-term AI

AI-driven supply chains offer path to sustainability and profitability

From data to trust: Roadmap for sustainable AI in the workplace

