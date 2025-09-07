Left Menu

Assam to Showcase 16th-Century Textile 'Vrindavani Vastra' in New Museum

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and JSW Foundation's Sangita Jindal plan a new museum in Guwahati for the 'Vrindavani Vastra'. On loan from the British Museum in 2027, this 16th-century textile by Srimanta Sankardeva will celebrate Assamese cultural heritage and include a digital exhibit.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 07-09-2025 10:51 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 10:51 IST
Assam to Showcase 16th-Century Textile 'Vrindavani Vastra' in New Museum
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced plans to unveil a new museum dedicated to the 'Vrindavani Vastra', a 16th-century silk textile crafted by Srimanta Sankardeva. This development follows detailed discussions with Sangita Jindal, chairperson of the JSW Foundation, to construct the museum in Guwahati.

The textile, housed at the British Museum in London, will be loaned to Assam in 2027. Sarma highlighted that the JSW Foundation plans to establish the museum following global standards as part of their CSR initiative, thereby enhancing India's cultural tapestry.

Designed to showcase this historic masterpiece, the museum will adhere to British Museum specifications. Besides the physical display, a high-quality digital representation of the textile will be exhibited at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in February 2026, further widening global access to this cultural artifact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forest Watcher's Close Encounter with Wild Elephant Leaves Him Injured

Forest Watcher's Close Encounter with Wild Elephant Leaves Him Injured

 India
2
Marching Voices: Trump's Immigration Crackdown Sparks Protests in Chicago

Marching Voices: Trump's Immigration Crackdown Sparks Protests in Chicago

 Global
3
The Climate War: How Climate Change Redefines Global Conflicts

The Climate War: How Climate Change Redefines Global Conflicts

 United Kingdom
4
Anutin Charnvirakul: From Cannabis Decriminaliser to Thailand's New Prime Minister

Anutin Charnvirakul: From Cannabis Decriminaliser to Thailand's New Prime Mi...

 Thailand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025