Assam to Showcase 16th-Century Textile 'Vrindavani Vastra' in New Museum

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced plans to unveil a new museum dedicated to the 'Vrindavani Vastra', a 16th-century silk textile crafted by Srimanta Sankardeva. This development follows detailed discussions with Sangita Jindal, chairperson of the JSW Foundation, to construct the museum in Guwahati.

The textile, housed at the British Museum in London, will be loaned to Assam in 2027. Sarma highlighted that the JSW Foundation plans to establish the museum following global standards as part of their CSR initiative, thereby enhancing India's cultural tapestry.

Designed to showcase this historic masterpiece, the museum will adhere to British Museum specifications. Besides the physical display, a high-quality digital representation of the textile will be exhibited at the Srimanta Sankardeva Kalakshetra in February 2026, further widening global access to this cultural artifact.

(With inputs from agencies.)