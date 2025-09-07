Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch Survives Bear Attack During Relief Mission

Pakistani singer-songwriter Quratulain Balouch is recovering from injuries after being attacked by a brown bear during her visit to Baltistan. The incident occurred as she participated in flood relief activities in the remote villages of the area.

A statement released by her team on Instagram assured fans and followers that the singer's condition is now stable. Balouch, known for her popular hits like ''Thagyan'', ''Jogan Jogan'', and ''Baliye'', managed to escape any fractures and is currently resting under medical supervision.

The 37-year-old artist had her trip altered after the incident, which prompted the postponement of all public engagements, including a scheduled show on September 19. Her team highlighted her commitment to relief work with Comprehensive Disaster Response Services (CDRS), a testament to her supportive spirit. They have requested privacy as she recovers from the ordeal.

