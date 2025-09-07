Left Menu

Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch Survives Bear Attack During Relief Mission

Pakistani singer Quratulain Balouch is recovering after a bear attack in Baltistan during her flood relief mission. The singer's team confirmed her condition is stable, expressing gratitude for the support and spotlighting her ongoing relief efforts with CDRS. All public events are currently postponed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 12:33 IST
Pakistani Singer Quratulain Balouch Survives Bear Attack During Relief Mission
  • Country:
  • India

Pakistani singer-songwriter Quratulain Balouch is recovering from injuries after being attacked by a brown bear during her visit to Baltistan. The incident occurred as she participated in flood relief activities in the remote villages of the area.

A statement released by her team on Instagram assured fans and followers that the singer's condition is now stable. Balouch, known for her popular hits like ''Thagyan'', ''Jogan Jogan'', and ''Baliye'', managed to escape any fractures and is currently resting under medical supervision.

The 37-year-old artist had her trip altered after the incident, which prompted the postponement of all public engagements, including a scheduled show on September 19. Her team highlighted her commitment to relief work with Comprehensive Disaster Response Services (CDRS), a testament to her supportive spirit. They have requested privacy as she recovers from the ordeal.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tripura Rifles Enhance Urban Terror Tactics with NSG Expertise

Tripura Rifles Enhance Urban Terror Tactics with NSG Expertise

 India
2
Korean Workers' Detention: U.S. and South Korea Talks Conclude

Korean Workers' Detention: U.S. and South Korea Talks Conclude

 South Korea
3
BPCL's Greenfield Complex Gets Go-Ahead in Andhra Pradesh

BPCL's Greenfield Complex Gets Go-Ahead in Andhra Pradesh

 India
4
Himalayan Havoc: Devastating Rain Induced Catastrophes in Himachal

Himalayan Havoc: Devastating Rain Induced Catastrophes in Himachal

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025