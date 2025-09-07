Left Menu

Celebrating Mammootty: The Unstoppable Megastar

Malayalam superstar Mammootty turns 74, delighting fans with his recovery from illness and return to the film industry. His career spans over five decades with more than 400 films across Indian languages. Recognized with numerous awards, Mammootty remains a cultural icon and beloved by fans worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 07-09-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 13:10 IST
Mammootty, the revered Malayalam film icon, celebrated his 74th birthday on Sunday, receiving heartfelt wishes from fans, colleagues, and politicians alike.

His birthday is especially momentous for admirers due to his recent recovery from illness and his upcoming return to cinema with 'Kalamkaval'. The actor's influence extends beyond Kerala as he maintains his star status with over 400 films in various Indian languages.

The recipient of three national awards, seven state honors, and numerous other accolades, Mammootty remains a beloved figure in the arts, holding a special place in cultural history.

(With inputs from agencies.)

