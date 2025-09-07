Controversy Ignites in Kashmir Over Vandalism of Ashoka Emblem at Shrine
A controversy erupted in Kashmir following the vandalism of an Ashoka emblem in Hazratbal shrine. Over 25 individuals have been detained for questioning, but no arrests have been made. Political parties condemned the usage of the emblem in a religious setting, demanding accountability from the Waqf Board.
A major controversy flared up in Kashmir after the Ashoka emblem was vandalized at the Hazratbal shrine, prompting police to detain over two dozen people for questioning. The incident followed the placing of the emblem in the mosque, sparking outrage among political and religious communities.
The National Conference, PDP, and CPI(M) criticized the Waqf Board for allowing the national emblem in the mosque, labeling it as blasphemous. Calls for the removal of Waqf Board chief Darakshan Andrabi emerged, alleging that the emblem's placement injured religious sentiments.
Chief Minister Omar Abdullah demanded an apology from the Waqf Board, asserting that government emblems do not belong in religious sites. Meanwhile, the BJP condemned the vandalism, suggesting it tried to rekindle separatist tensions in the region.
