Left Menu

'Saturn Return': A Cinematic Exploration of Love and Loss

'Saturn Return', set in Chicago, features 'May December' star Charles Melton, Rachel Brosnahan, and Will Poulter. Directed by Greg Kwedar and written by Gaelyn Golde, it delves into themes of love, loss, and the complexities of adult life in the decade following youthful college romance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 07-09-2025 15:03 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 15:03 IST
'Saturn Return': A Cinematic Exploration of Love and Loss
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United States

Charles Melton, known for his role in 'May December', is taking center stage in the upcoming Netflix film 'Saturn Return'. The Chicago-set film is directed by Greg Kwedar, who made waves with his previous work 'Sing Sing' (2023). 'Saturn Return' promises to be an introspective narrative, unpacking the themes of love, loss, and the winding roads of adulthood that unfold over the decade following college jeugdige liefde aspirations.

Melton joins a noteworthy cast, including Rachel Brosnahan, famed for her portrayal of Miriam 'Midge' Maisel in the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', and Will Poulter, known for his roles in 'Son of Rambow' and 'The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader'. The film's screenplay, initially penned by Gaelyn Golde and later revised by Kwedar and Clint Bentle, sets a poignant tone for the production.

Produced by Emily Wolfe in association with Plan B, 'Saturn Return' adds to Melton's impressive portfolio, following his recent work 'Warfare'. That project, set in the historical backdrop of the Battle of Ramadi, included talents like Poulter and Cosmo Jarvis. As Netflix prepares to launch 'Saturn Return', the film industry and audiences alike anticipate another captivating performance from Melton and his co-stars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Cancels 23 English-Medium Schools for Irregularities

Maharashtra Cancels 23 English-Medium Schools for Irregularities

 India
2
Korea-US Pact Ensures Release of Hyundai Workers

Korea-US Pact Ensures Release of Hyundai Workers

 South Korea
3
Tragedy in Kanpur: Son Allegedly Kills Mother Over Liquor Dispute

Tragedy in Kanpur: Son Allegedly Kills Mother Over Liquor Dispute

 India
4
Central Zone Surges to Duleep Trophy Final Despite Jaiswal's Fifty

Central Zone Surges to Duleep Trophy Final Despite Jaiswal's Fifty

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025