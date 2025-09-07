Charles Melton, known for his role in 'May December', is taking center stage in the upcoming Netflix film 'Saturn Return'. The Chicago-set film is directed by Greg Kwedar, who made waves with his previous work 'Sing Sing' (2023). 'Saturn Return' promises to be an introspective narrative, unpacking the themes of love, loss, and the winding roads of adulthood that unfold over the decade following college jeugdige liefde aspirations.

Melton joins a noteworthy cast, including Rachel Brosnahan, famed for her portrayal of Miriam 'Midge' Maisel in the acclaimed Amazon Prime Video series 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel', and Will Poulter, known for his roles in 'Son of Rambow' and 'The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader'. The film's screenplay, initially penned by Gaelyn Golde and later revised by Kwedar and Clint Bentle, sets a poignant tone for the production.

Produced by Emily Wolfe in association with Plan B, 'Saturn Return' adds to Melton's impressive portfolio, following his recent work 'Warfare'. That project, set in the historical backdrop of the Battle of Ramadi, included talents like Poulter and Cosmo Jarvis. As Netflix prepares to launch 'Saturn Return', the film industry and audiences alike anticipate another captivating performance from Melton and his co-stars.

(With inputs from agencies.)