World Peace at a Crossroads: Nobelist Urges Asian Leadership

Nobel laureate Mohan Munasinghe has highlighted an increased threat of nuclear war, urging Asian leaders to spearhead peace and sustainability efforts. He praised the recent cooperation displayed by the leaders of India, China, and Russia at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit as an example of world peace in practice.

Speaking at the 'I am Peacekeeper' initiative in Dubai, Munasinghe stressed the leadership focus on sustainability and peace, particularly urging the Global South to step up. He pointed to the symbolic gestures at the SCO summit as evidence that powerful Asian nations can set the tone for global harmony.

The initiative, launched by Dr. Huzaifa Khorakiwala of Wockhardt Foundation, has received widespread support, aiming to create mass movements to influence policy change. With nearly two million online supporters, it underlines the power of collective effort in addressing global peace and conflict resolution.

