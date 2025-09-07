Spectacle of Tradition: Grand Finale of Ganesh Chaturthi in Hyderabad

Hyderabad was a city transformed as the 11-day Vinayaka Chaviti celebrations culminated in the immersion of over 2.70 lakh Ganesh idols. While the official end date was September 6, delays pushed the grand finale to Sunday.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) orchestrated a massive operation for the immersion at the iconic Hussain Sagar lake, utilizing cranes and sanitation workers to manage cleanup and traffic. The event, however, was marred by tragedy with the accidental death of a woman sanitation worker.

City Police Commissioner C V Anand reported on the operational challenges faced by law enforcement, including over 170 misbehavior cases. Yet, the successful completion of the festivities underscored the dedication of Hyderabad's civic bodies.

(With inputs from agencies.)