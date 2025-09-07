Mumbai's Post-Ganapati Cleanup: 508 Tonnes of Floral Offerings Collected

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) launched a massive cleanup operation across Mumbai's beaches following the 11-day Ganapati festival, collecting 508 tonnes of 'nirmalya' (floral offerings) from natural and artificial water bodies.

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar and other prominent figures, including the Chief Minister's wife Amruta Fadnavis and civic chief Bhushan Gagrani, took part in the special cleanliness initiative at Juhu beach.

The operation involved the immersion of 1,97,114 Ganesh idols, coordinated smoothly with city police and officials, while promoting eco-friendly practices through the use of artificial ponds, appreciated by citizens.