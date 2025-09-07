Left Menu

Defending Guru's Legacy: CM Pinarayi Vijayan's Call to Arms

Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan warns against communal forces trying to recast saint and social reformer Sree Narayana Guru as a mere religious figure, emphasizing his secular teachings against caste and religious discrimination. Vijayan calls for the protection of Guru's legacy as a reformer promoting universal love.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has issued a warning against communal forces attempting to rebrand Sree Narayana Guru, a revered saint and social reformer, as solely a religious monk. Addressing a gathering on Guru's 171st birth centenary, Vijayan highlighted Guru's teachings of secularism and equality.

Vijayan urged society to recognize and resist narratives that misrepresent Guru, who was known for challenging the notion of one religion's superiority over others. He emphasized that communalists attempting to remold Guru as Hinduism's renaissance leader are distorting historical truths.

The Chief Minister also highlighted communal efforts to alter Onam's cultural significance, urging vigilance against such attempts. He reiterated that Guru's ideals transcended religious boundaries, promoting unity and enlightenment for all, and called for vigilance to safeguard his legacy.

