Milestone Achieved: Rare Species Born at Visakhapatnam Zoo

The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam celebrated the birth of seven animals from different species, including chowsingha, blue-gold macaws, and blackbuck. This achievement marks a significant milestone in the zoo’s conservation efforts, highlighting its commitment to species protection and modern zoological practices.

The Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Visakhapatnam has welcomed the birth of seven animals from various rare species, an official announced on Sunday. Among the newborns are a male and female chowsingha, two blue-gold macaw chicks, and three blackbuck calves, marking a milestone in species conservation.

According to Zoo Curator G Mangamma, the births signify a crucial success in their conservation breeding program, especially considering the vulnerable status of some species like the chowsingha, as recognized by the International Union for Conservation of Nature. The chowsingha breeding is particularly noteworthy, occurring two years after the last births.

Veterinary teams, under the guidance of Dr. P Bhanu, played a crucial role in providing optimal conditions for these births, focusing on secure habitats, nutrition, and immunization. Moreover, the zoo's successful hatching and rearing of blue-gold macaws underscore its dedication to advancing modern zoological practices in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

