The Power of Mother Tongue: Delhi's Cultural Renaissance

In a fervent call to preserve cultural identity through language, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta underscored the importance of mother tongues as vital links to our roots.

Addressing a felicitation event, Gupta emphasized the need to uphold and teach native languages like Garhwali, Kumaoni, and Jaunsari, especially since Delhi is a melting pot of diverse communities.

She commended efforts to celebrate state foundation days, reflecting Delhi's unique cultural mosaic and reinforcing ties to ancestral lands, while lauding the city's diverse cultural celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)