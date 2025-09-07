Left Menu

The Power of Mother Tongue: Delhi's Cultural Renaissance

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta emphasizes the significance of mother tongues in maintaining cultural connections. She advocates for preserving local languages like Garhwali, Kumaoni, and Jaunsari, highlighting Delhi's rich cultural diversity. Gupta applauds initiatives teaching native languages and supports state foundation day celebrations to fortify cultural bonds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 21:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent call to preserve cultural identity through language, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta underscored the importance of mother tongues as vital links to our roots.

Addressing a felicitation event, Gupta emphasized the need to uphold and teach native languages like Garhwali, Kumaoni, and Jaunsari, especially since Delhi is a melting pot of diverse communities.

She commended efforts to celebrate state foundation days, reflecting Delhi's unique cultural mosaic and reinforcing ties to ancestral lands, while lauding the city's diverse cultural celebrations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

