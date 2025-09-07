Left Menu

India Gazes Up: The Spectacular 'Blood Moon' Phenomenon

Skywatchers across India eagerly observed a rare 'Blood Moon' total lunar eclipse on a cloudy Sunday night. Despite weather challenges, live streams provided a clear view for many. This celestial event is harmless, but superstitions persist. The next visible total lunar eclipse in India will be on December 31, 2028.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 07-09-2025 23:10 IST | Created: 07-09-2025 23:10 IST
India Gazes Up: The Spectacular 'Blood Moon' Phenomenon
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

From Ladakh to Tamil Nadu, enthusiasts peered skywards on a cloudy Sunday night to witness the rare 'Blood Moon' lunar eclipse. At 9:57 pm, Earth's shadow began to obscure the lunar disc, creating a spectacular view interrupted occasionally by monsoon rains.

This unique celestial phenomenon lasted for 82 minutes, with the moon turning a vivid coppery red at 11:01 pm. Although clouds threatened visibility, live streams by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics ensured astronomy fans worldwide could watch the event in real-time.

Despite prevalent superstitions linking lunar eclipses to negative effects, experts like Niruj Mohan Ramanujam emphasize their harmless nature. This eclipse, the longest of its kind visible from India since 2022, reminds us of the celestial beauty that transcends cultural myths.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Men's Hockey Team Clinches Asia Cup 2025

Indian Men's Hockey Team Clinches Asia Cup 2025

 India
2
Sunday Sports Highlights: Key NFL Player Updates and Major League Action

Sunday Sports Highlights: Key NFL Player Updates and Major League Action

 Global
3
ABVP Confronts Uttar Pradesh CM Over University Law Course Controversy

ABVP Confronts Uttar Pradesh CM Over University Law Course Controversy

 India
4
Romania's Coalition Government Endures No Confidence Votes Amid Fiscal Reforms

Romania's Coalition Government Endures No Confidence Votes Amid Fiscal Refor...

 Romania

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Paperwork, Not Progress: Why Central Oversight Stalls Governance Reforms in Pakistan

Vietnam’s Path to High-Income Status Depends on Nurturing High-Tech Talents, Says Report

Wastewater Project Reimagined: How Mediation Saved Livelihoods in Punjab, Pakistan

AI and Cloud Power Asia’s Economic Growth, But Policy Gaps Remain a Major Hurdle

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025