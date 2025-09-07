India Gazes Up: The Spectacular 'Blood Moon' Phenomenon

From Ladakh to Tamil Nadu, enthusiasts peered skywards on a cloudy Sunday night to witness the rare 'Blood Moon' lunar eclipse. At 9:57 pm, Earth's shadow began to obscure the lunar disc, creating a spectacular view interrupted occasionally by monsoon rains.

This unique celestial phenomenon lasted for 82 minutes, with the moon turning a vivid coppery red at 11:01 pm. Although clouds threatened visibility, live streams by the Indian Institute of Astrophysics ensured astronomy fans worldwide could watch the event in real-time.

Despite prevalent superstitions linking lunar eclipses to negative effects, experts like Niruj Mohan Ramanujam emphasize their harmless nature. This eclipse, the longest of its kind visible from India since 2022, reminds us of the celestial beauty that transcends cultural myths.

(With inputs from agencies.)