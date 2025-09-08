Left Menu

Mixed Reactions for Trump at US Open

President Donald Trump attended the US Open men's final and received a mix of boos and cheers from the crowd. Security delays frustrated fans, and Trump's presence drew reactions without major disruptions. This event adds to his pattern of attending sports events rather than political engagements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 08-09-2025 02:04 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 02:04 IST
President Donald Trump faced a blend of boos and cheers during his appearance at the US Open men's final. The delays in the match's commencement, attributed to heightened security, left numerous fans frustrated outside, though some opted not to attend for fear of missing any major highlights.

Despite the crowd's mixed reception, Trump's appearance aligned with his strategy of prioritizing high-profile sports events over traditional political activities. The former president, invited by Rolex, enjoyed the tournament while security measures akin to airport screenings were enforced by the Secret Service.

Trump's attendance highlighted his continued efforts to intertwine personal interests with public appearances. Past incidents of mixed reactions at sports events haven't deterred him from attending, illustrating a shift in his public engagement focus from policy to personal brand visibility.

