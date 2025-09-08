Fashion Titans Revamp Amid Luxury Struggles

Chanel and Dior are among several leading fashion brands preparing to unveil fresh collections in the coming weeks, hoping to revitalize the luxury sector after losing iconic fashion designer Giorgio Armani. This shift follows efforts to capture shoppers' interest amidst the industry's ongoing economic challenges.

With the luxury market kicking off a series of fashion shows in major cities, brands face a pivotal moment. Once-a-decade growth rates plummeted, prompting leadership changes at companies such as Gucci's parent Kering and Valentino. New creative directors at Chanel, Dior, and Gucci aim to attract inflation-weary consumers.

As the industry navigates a transformed landscape, questions loom over luxury labels' ability to engage customers. With 50 million customers having exited the market, brands are challenged to excite audiences while adapting to financial constraints. Shifts are evident as up-and-coming designers redefine Chanel, Dior, and Gucci's storied legacies, eagerly awaited in high-profile showcases this season.

