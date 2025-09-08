Left Menu

Lady Gaga Triumphs as Artist of the Year at VMAs

Lady Gaga clinched the Artist of the Year award at the MTV VMAs, surpassing Taylor Swift and Beyoncé. With 12 nominations, Gaga's latest wins cement her place as one of the most celebrated artists in VMA history. The ceremony also introduced new categories in country and pop music.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 06:21 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 06:21 IST
Lady Gaga

Pop sensation Lady Gaga emerged victorious as the Artist of the Year at the MTV Video Music Awards, held Sunday. The fan-voted event featured some of the industry's heavyweights, including Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, but it was Gaga who stole the show at New York's prestigious venue.

Gaga, donning a dramatic black ruffled dress with purple highlights, thanked her dedicated fans while clutching the iconic VMAs Moon Person trophy. Her emotion was palpable as she expressed heartfelt gratitude, saying, "Being rewarded for being an artist is in itself incredibly rewarding." Immediately after her acceptance, Gaga headed to Madison Square Garden for a concert as part of her "Mayhem" tour.

This year, Gaga's 12 nominations included her popular track "Die with a Smile," a collaboration with Bruno Mars. The VMAs, an annual staple since 1984, have hosted moments for the ages. This year's event, hosted by LL Cool J, also added fresh categories for best country video and best pop artist, broadening the scope of recognition in the music industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

