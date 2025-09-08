Controversy Erupts Over Great Nicobar Project's Impact on Tribal Communities

Sonia Gandhi has condemned the Great Nicobar infrastructure project, labeling it a 'planned misadventure' that endangers local indigenous tribes and a rare ecosystem. The Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson asserts that the project undermines legal frameworks and threatens the survival of the Shompen and Nicobarese tribes.

Gandhi highlights environmental concerns, noting the project's potential to cause extensive deforestation and disrupt unique wildlife habitats. She questions the government's lack of consultation with tribal councils and alleges regulatory oversights, urging a re-evaluation to safeguard tribal rights and environmental integrity.

Additionally, Gandhi criticizes the proposed project's location in a seismically vulnerable area, suggesting it poses risks to investments and infrastructure. With claims of procedural bypass and neglected environmental assessments, she advocates opposing this development to prevent irreversible damage.

(With inputs from agencies.)