Nuremberg Steals the Show at Toronto Premiere

The historical drama 'Nuremberg', featuring Russell Crowe and Rami Malek, captivated audiences at the Toronto International Film Festival, receiving a standing ovation. Directed by James Vanderbilt, the film explores the post-World War Two Nuremberg trials, with Crowe as Hermann Göring and Malek as psychiatrist Douglas Kelley.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 09:29 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 09:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

At the Toronto International Film Festival, the historical drama 'Nuremberg', starring Russell Crowe and Rami Malek, captured the audience's attention, culminating in a four-minute standing ovation following its world premiere. The film, directed by James Vanderbilt, delves into the post-World War Two Nuremberg trials.

Crowe portrays the notorious Nazi leader Hermann Göring, while Malek steps into the shoes of U.S. Army psychiatrist Douglas Kelley, tasked with evaluating Göring and his fellow captives. Vanderbilt, in a conversation with Reuters, noted the scarcity of films about the post-war era despite numerous World War Two movies.

Boasting a star-studded cast that includes Michael Shannon, Richard E. Grant, John Slattery, and Leo Woodall, 'Nuremberg' is anchored in Jack El-Hai's 2013 non-fiction book 'The Nazi and the Psychiatrist.' The film is set for theatrical release in November.

