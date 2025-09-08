Left Menu

Melody and Legacy: Celebrating Bhupen Hazarika's Birth Centenary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commemorated music legend Bhupen Hazarika on his 99th birth anniversary, highlighting his immense contributions to India's cultural and social tapestry. Modi emphasized Hazarika's role as an artist who transcended music, influencing societal change and uniting people across linguistic and regional divides with his melodies and messages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the iconic musician Bhupen Hazarika on the occasion of his 99th birth anniversary. Recognizing Hazarika's role as one of India's most influential voices, Modi emphasized his contributions to Indian arts and social justice.

Modi noted that Hazarika's music transcended melody to touch on themes of kindness, social unity, and deep-rooted cultural identity. The Prime Minister highlighted Hazarika's ability to bridge cultural and geographical barriers with his work, resonating with audiences both domestically and internationally.

Modi also recalled the recognition Hazarika received, including the Bharat Ratna, and his influence on generations through music and politics. Hazarika's legacy remains a testament to the power of music as a tool for empathy, connection, and societal progress, thus solidifying his stature in India's cultural landscape.

