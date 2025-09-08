Supertramp Co-founder Rick Davies Dies at 81

Rick Davies, the influential musician and co-founder of the iconic British band Supertramp, has died at age 81 after a prolonged battle with cancer, according to Variety. His death was formally announced by the band he cherished and led throughout his career.

In an official statement, Supertramp acknowledged the loss, expressing deep sorrow over the passing of their founding member and principal songwriter. "The Supertramp Partnership is very sad to announce the death of the Supertramp founder, Rick Davies, after a long illness. Rick passed away at his home on Long Island on September 5th. We had the privilege of knowing him and playing with him for over fifty years. We offer our sincere condolences to Sue Davies," the statement read.

Davies was known for penning and singing acclaimed hits such as 'Goodbye Stranger' and 'Bloody Well Right.' Despite his calmer vocal style compared to his former partner Roger Hodgson, who sang 'The Logical Song,' Davies guided the band after Hodgson's departure in 1983, navigating creative and legal challenges. Diagnosed with multiple myeloma in 2015, Davies' legacy endures in the music he and Supertramp created.

