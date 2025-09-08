Mariah Carey Honored with Video Vanguard Award by Ariana Grande at MTV VMAs

Mariah Carey was bestowed with the prestigious Video Vanguard Award by fellow artist Ariana Grande at the MTV Video Music Awards, as reported by Variety. Grande praised Carey's immeasurable influence on the music industry, highlighting her unmatched vocal range and iconic videography.

In a captivating performance, Carey revisited her famous music video looks and performed her latest single, 'Sugar Sweet,' along with classic hits like 'Fantasy' and 'We Belong Together.' Expressing her excitement, Carey humorously questioned the delay in receiving her first VMA, acknowledging MTV's significant role in her musical journey.

Looking ahead, Carey is set to release her new album, "Here For It All," on September 26. She has already offered fans a glimpse with singles such as "Type Dangerous" and "Sugar Sweet," featuring collaborations with artists Kehlani and Shenseea. Carey has recently joined the independent label Gamma, founded by music executive Larry Jackson.