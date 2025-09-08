Hollywood Ties: Patrick Schwarzenegger and Abby Champion Wed in Star-Studded Ceremony

Celebrated Hollywood actor Patrick Schwarzenegger, recognized for his standout role in the acclaimed HBO series ''The White Lotus'', has wed model Abby Champion. The couple exchanged vows on September 6, in an intimate ceremony, reported by the entertainment news outlet, People.

The glamorous event saw Schwarzenegger wearing a classic white tuxedo jacket paired with black pants, while Champion dazzled in a white sleeveless gown. Among the notable attendees were Schwarzenegger's superstar father Arnold Schwarzenegger, his mother Maria Shriver, sister Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, and her husband, actor Chris Pratt.

Together for over ten years, Schwarzenegger and Champion began their romance in 2015 and announced their engagement in December 2023 via social media with the heartfelt caption ''FOREVER AND EVER''. Schwarzenegger, who broke into fame with his role as Saxon Ratliff, is also recognized from projects like ''Gen V''. Meanwhile, Champion has established her own impressive career in modeling for over a decade.

(With inputs from agencies.)