Bengali Actor Stars in Papua New Guinea's First Oscar Submission

Bengali actor Ritabhari Chakraborty has expressed delight in being cast in 'Papa Buka,' Papua New Guinea's first ever submission to the Oscars for the best international feature film category.

The film, helmed by famed director Bijukumar Damodaran, intricately weaves a narrative about an aging war veteran guiding two Indian historians who are researching the contributions of Indian soldiers in World War II alongside British and Australian forces. Chakraborty portrays Romila Chatterjee, a historian with a deeply personal connection to history.

The film represents a rare cinematic collaboration between India and Papua New Guinea and showcases the challenges of language diversity faced during production. Chakraborty recounted the difficulty of performing in a foreign language environment but praised Director Biju for his visionary storytelling.