Tragic Accident Mars Ganpati Festivities in Nagpur

A road tragedy struck Nagpur in the early hours of Monday, claiming the life of 25-year-old Ajay Yadav. In the midst of a Ganpati idol immersion procession, a speeding tanker collided with Yadav's motorcycle, resulting in his instant death, according to police officials.

The fatal incident unfolded around 12:30am, as Yadav was part of a group from the Om Bal Ganesh Utsav mandal escorting an idol to be immersed. The collision brought a somber note to the Ganpati celebrations unfolding in the area.

The driver of the tanker, Rajesh Gopal Chaudhary from Rajasthan, has been apprehended and booked. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident, which has cast a shadow over the festive activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)