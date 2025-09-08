Left Menu

Tragic Accident Mars Ganpati Festivities in Nagpur

A 25-year-old man, Ajay Yadav, tragically died during a Ganpati idol immersion procession in Nagpur when a speeding tanker collided with his motorcycle. The incident occurred at 12:30am, and the tanker driver, Rajesh Gopal Chaudhary from Rajasthan, has been booked by the police.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 08-09-2025 17:18 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:18 IST
Tragic Accident Mars Ganpati Festivities in Nagpur
accident
  • Country:
  • India

A road tragedy struck Nagpur in the early hours of Monday, claiming the life of 25-year-old Ajay Yadav. In the midst of a Ganpati idol immersion procession, a speeding tanker collided with Yadav's motorcycle, resulting in his instant death, according to police officials.

The fatal incident unfolded around 12:30am, as Yadav was part of a group from the Om Bal Ganesh Utsav mandal escorting an idol to be immersed. The collision brought a somber note to the Ganpati celebrations unfolding in the area.

The driver of the tanker, Rajesh Gopal Chaudhary from Rajasthan, has been apprehended and booked. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the accident, which has cast a shadow over the festive activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Africa's Bold Green Blueprint: Shaping Climate Solutions

Africa's Bold Green Blueprint: Shaping Climate Solutions

 Global
2
Devastating Punjab Floods: Call for Comprehensive Relief Package

Devastating Punjab Floods: Call for Comprehensive Relief Package

 India
3
Europe's New Global Strategy: Beyond Traditional Alliances

Europe's New Global Strategy: Beyond Traditional Alliances

 Germany
4
Lalu Prasad Yadav Challenges Legality of CBI FIR in Land-for-Jobs Scam

Lalu Prasad Yadav Challenges Legality of CBI FIR in Land-for-Jobs Scam

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025